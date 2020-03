NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Clinic is also providing four drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 and the flu.

Locations in Siloam Springs and Rogers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elmdale and Prairie Grove will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You are required to make an appointment first by calling 1-855-438-2280.