Flu season could impact Red Cross low blood supply

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the holidays approaching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fears there could be a spike in flu cases, and urge those who are able to donate blood.

The American Red Cross is undergoing a severe blood shortage and are at their lowest levels this time of year in more than a decade, according to a news release.

You do not have to wait to donate blood if you have recently received a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine. Donors can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

To encourage donating, Amazon is giving away $10 gift cards to those who donate between Nov. 1 through 23. Those who donate around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks while supplies last.

According to the CDC, flu cases were at an all-time low last year thanks to masking, social distancing and lockdowns.

As the winter season approaches, paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and COVID-19, low blood supply could see further struggles.

Masks are required for donors at any donation center or blood drive, regardless of vaccination status.

