FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Flu season is here and doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention reports as of October 5, 2019, flu activity is low in the United States, but people are still encouraged to get the shot by the end of the month.

