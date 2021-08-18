Flu vaccine available in all Walmart pharmacies in Arkansas

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All Walmart pharmacies in Arkansas now offer flu vaccines.

According to a news release from the retailer, Walmart pharmacies offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

To learn more about the shots and resources available, at Walmart, visit the store’s website.

