Food bank volunteers recognized as ‘Hunger Heroes’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Doing Good - Northwest Arkansas Food Bank_1044303853578766630

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A couple of food bank volunteers are celebrated for their hard work.

Each year, at its Jewels of Giving Gala, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank recognizes a Hunger Hero, someone who goes above and beyond to help the community.

Its annual event had been postponed the last two years because of COVID-19.

But the food bank’s president Kent Eikenberry says that wasn’t going to prevent them from honoring two Hunger Heroes today.

“Wonderful, wonderful volunteers who have been on the front line all year long,” Eikenberry said. “They have fed Northwest Arkansas and they are truly hunger heroes in my book.”

Volunteers Marty Adcock and Paula Miller were surprised with a happy hour celebration.

Adcock and Miller talked about what inspired them to volunteer.

“My mother had a stroke back in North Carolina and when I came back out here, I knew if I could not be home to help her I needed to help someone,” Miller said.

“The food bank needed a lot of help when the pandemic first started and so did the community. For me, it was super easy to get involved because so many people needed help,” Adcock said.

Adcock and Miller encourage others to step up and volunteer if they can.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers