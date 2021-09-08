Food bank volunteers recognized as ‘Hunger Heroes’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A couple of food bank volunteers are celebrated for their hard work.

Each year, at its Jewels of Giving Gala, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank recognizes a Hunger Hero, someone who goes above and beyond to help the community.

Its annual event had been postponed the last two years because of COVID-19.

But the food bank’s president Kent Eikenberry says that wasn’t going to prevent them from honoring two Hunger Heroes today.

“Wonderful, wonderful volunteers who have been on the front line all year long,” Eikenberry said. “They have fed Northwest Arkansas and they are truly hunger heroes in my book.”

Volunteers Marty Adcock and Paula Miller were surprised with a happy hour celebration.

Adcock and Miller talked about what inspired them to volunteer.

“My mother had a stroke back in North Carolina and when I came back out here, I knew if I could not be home to help her I needed to help someone,” Miller said.

“The food bank needed a lot of help when the pandemic first started and so did the community. For me, it was super easy to get involved because so many people needed help,” Adcock said.

Adcock and Miller encourage others to step up and volunteer if they can.