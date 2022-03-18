VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Food Bank partnered with the Western Arkansas Child Development Food Pantry in Crawford County to give out more meals to those in need.

The organizations hosted their first distribution event in Van Buren on March 18.

People lined up an hour ahead of time to get help, highlighting the need for assistance in the region.

“I’m not shocked, but I’m thrilled that we’re here. We’ll be a real presence here now and that they know they can come here to do this,” said Malinda McSpadden, CEO of Western Arkansas Child Development.

The pantry plans to have two more events on April 9 and 23.