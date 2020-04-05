Food trucks also impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With many bars and restaurants being forced to cease normal operations, many have resorted to curbside pick-up an delivery. For food trucks trying to practice proper social distancing, this can be a problem.

Dot’s Nashville Hot Chicken in Fayetteville is one such food truck that saw a noticeable increase in customers over the last few weeks as restaurants closed, which one would think is good for business.

Dot’s owner and chef Russell Ingram saw otherwise.

Ingram decided to temporarily close the food truck as he began to see mass gatherings outside the truck and people not following the proposed six feet of distance between each other. He says the decision to close the truck was an easy one.

“I just wanted to step up and do my part to stop bringing people from gathering together and to keep them safe,” says Ingram.

It is hoped that Dot’s can reopen soon and by closing, will help prevent the spread of the virus.