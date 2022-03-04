FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FoodCorps Arkansas is currently seeking its next class of paid, full-time service members.

The non-profit organization announced that it is looking to fill ten garden educator positions opening in Van Buren, Springdale and Little Rock.

A spokesperson for FoodCorps said that its mission is “to connect students to healthy food through garden and nutrition education.” Service member activities range from caring for school gardens to hosting taste tests, to leading hands-on lessons in the garden and classrooms, to cooking clubs and more.

Applications are open now through March 31st and the position begins August 8th, 2022 and ends July 15th, 2023, with the potential to reapply for a second year.