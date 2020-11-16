For the first time in 108 years, Operation Santa is nationwide

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The USPS Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation.

The program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.

The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents and to create special holiday memories.

Millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped since the project began.

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address as seen on the example envelope below.

Letters will be accepted November 16 to December 15.