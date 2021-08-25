Forbes names Rogers Schools best employer in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bellview Elementary School

Rogers Public Schools first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (Jason Ivester/Rogers Public Schools)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools has been ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021.

According to a news release from the school district, America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of around 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The release says the evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Dr. Marlin Berry, superintendent of the Rogers Public Schools, announced the award to staff members August 24 and thanked them for their work.

“We all knew this place is special thanks to the effort and care each of you put into your work every day,” Berry said. “Now it’s official.” 

The awards can be found on Forbes’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers