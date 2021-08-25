Forbes names Rogers Schools best employer in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools has been ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021.

According to a news release from the school district, America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of around 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The release says the evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Dr. Marlin Berry, superintendent of the Rogers Public Schools, announced the award to staff members August 24 and thanked them for their work.

“We all knew this place is special thanks to the effort and care each of you put into your work every day,” Berry said. “Now it’s official.”

The awards can be found on Forbes’ website.