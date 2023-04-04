BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville music, art and technology festival will be hosting another year of its “full-sensory” experience from Sept. 22 to 24.

The three-day festival will be featuring live performances from Leon Bridges, Jamie XX, Modest Mouse, Alanis Morissette and LCD Sound Soundsystem along with many other artists. Visual and performing arts include Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed with others joining.

Returning art includes The Cube, Drag Me To The Disco Barn and the Bizarre Bazaar which will host food vendors, retail experience booths and more according to a press release.

Drag Me To The Disco The Cube

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 6 at www.format-festival.com/tickets. Tickets include 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, as well as hotel packages, and 1-Day Tickets. More information about each ticket type and amenities included are available at www.format-festival.com.

“FORMAT has expanded its shuttle system this year, adding shuttle locations in Fayetteville, Lowell and at the Momentary to provide easy transportation for patrons to and from the festival grounds,” the press release states.

The festival is located on 250 acres of forest land just six minutes outside of downtown Bentonville, according to the release.

FORMAT has also announced its charity partner as Bentonville Public Schools for a second time. In 2022, the festival donated more than $100,000 to BPS. Along with its commitment to the local community, FORMAT has created an open call for local artists and musicians to contribute their work. A new partnership with the University of Arkansas will allow students to collaborate with the festival and have their work represented as the entrance gate.