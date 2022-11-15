BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Format Festival in Bentonville has been nominated for a Pollstar Award.

According to a press release from Pollstar, Format Festival has been nominated for Global Music Festival of the Year with under 30,000 in attendance.

The Pollstar Awards are decided by a select committee of concert industry and entertainment professionals.

The winners will be announced during the Pollstar Live! Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 21-23.

