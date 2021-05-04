Former Arkansas GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

Republican Party of Arkansas chairman Doyle Webb speaks in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday, Oct.29, 2014. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb is running for lieutenant governor next year.

Webb’s announcement on Tuesday makes him the third GOP candidate to seek the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

Webb said he looked forward to a vigorous campaign.

The other GOP candidates running are state Sen. Jason Rapert and state Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.

Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general.

Webb chaired the state Republican Party from 2008 through 2020 and led the GOP as it became the majority party in the state.