LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas governor and current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination Asa Hutchinson has come out strongly against former President Donald Trump as a candidate.

Hutchinson, who has been campaigning as a moderate alternative to Trump, made his statement in reaction to Trump’s claim Tuesday morning that he is the target of a Department of Justice investigation related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I have said from the beginning that Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 should disqualify him from ever being President again,” Hutchinson said. “As a former federal prosecutor, I understand the severity of Grand Jury investigations and what it means to be targeted by such an investigation.”

After Trump made the claim on social media, Hutchinson said he thought the former president would likely face another indictment.

“Donald Trump has confirmed that he is a target of this investigation and will likely be indicted once again,” the former governor said. “While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6th were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol.”

Hutchinson then called for Trump to end his campaign for reelection and stated it was “disappointing” that the former president “refused” to do so.

This is not the first time Hutchinson showed a willingness to confront the pro-Trump Republicans.

On Sunday Hutchinson took the stage at the conservative student Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, while being greeted by boos and chants of “Trump,” the Hill reported. Hutchinson continued introducing himself to attendees despite this greeting.

The Hill also reported that Hutchinson received some cheers from conference attendees for his policy endorsements such as banning biological men in women’s sports.