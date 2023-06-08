LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas governor and current Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson shared a statement Thursday night on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson said that Trump’s actions are not a good representation of the United States or the Republican Party.

“With the news that Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time, our country finds itself in a position that weakens our democracy,” his statement read. “Donald Trump’s actions—from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law—should not define our nation or the Republican Party.”

The former governor also said the federal indictment is further proof of Trump’s needing to end his bid for the presidency.

“While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction,” Hutchinson said. “This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign.”

Trump was indicted Thursday evening on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

In late March, Trump was also indicted on 34 counts of falsifying records for allegedly trying to disguise hush money payments.

Hutchinson started his 2024 campaign by trying to position himself as an alternative to the former president just a few days after those New York indictments.

The former governor is one of many running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.