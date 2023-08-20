ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas governor and current Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson says he will be on the date stage later this week, according to a Facebook post.

On Sunday morning, Hutchinson announced he surpassed the 40,000 unique donors to qualify for the first Republican National Convention debate that will be held on Wednesday, August 23 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Hutchinson thanked his supporters in the Facebook post saying, “Thank you to everyone that donated for believing that consistent, commonsense, conservative leadership is needed to bring out the best of America!”

In order for a candidate to qualify for the debate, they must have at least 1% in three national polls or a mix of national and early state polls in “carve out” states, along with having 40,000 unique donors, with at least 200 donors in 20 or more states, according to the RNC.

Eight other candidates say they have qualified for the debate, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump has said he will not attend the debate on Wednesday.