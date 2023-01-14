BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, was arrested on Jan. 13 according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was arrested on charges of:
- Two counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test
- DWI – second offense
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
He is being held without bond at this time. The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years of life in prison.
William has been arrested before in 2018 for a DWI and speeding violation.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.