BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, was arrested on Jan. 13 according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was arrested on charges of:

He is being held without bond at this time. The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years of life in prison.

William has been arrested before in 2018 for a DWI and speeding violation.

