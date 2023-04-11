BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In his arraignment on April 11, William Asa Hutchinson III pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges.

Charges against Hutchinson included possession of a Controlled Substance, DWI– 2nd offense and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Hutchinson was originally arrested after speeding down Southwest 14th Street on was charged with two counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test; DWI – second offense and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith dropped the gun charge.

Hutchinson will appear in court on June 13.