FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Arkansas lawmaker is asking for a re-trial.

Jon Woods is serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for accepting kickbacks from Ecclesia College.

Woods says the FBI coerced former State Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson into sharing information that put Woods in jail.

Hutchinson, nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, pleaded guilty in 2019 for his part in the multi-million dollar corruption scheme.