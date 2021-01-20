Former Arkansas lawmaker not pardoned by President Trump

Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson, a former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor’s nephew, is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses. A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday, June 24, 2019, for Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Former lawyer and Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson, convicted for bribery and tax fraud, was not pardoned by President Donald Trump on January 19, 2021.

On January 8, 2021, a lobbying report shows Jeremy’s father, Tim Hutchinson, a politician, lobbyist, and former Arkansas U.S. Senator, paid lobbying firm The Tolman Group, Brett Tolman, $10,000 “Seeking a Pardon for Jeremy Hutchison.”

Despite those efforts, Jeremy was not on the list of pardons released on Wednesday morning.

Jeremy is also the nephew of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Jeremy was part of a multi-district investigation in the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) statement from June 25, 2019.

JEREMY HUTCHINSON, 45, OF LITTLE ROCK, PLEADS GUILTY, IN AR

“…was previously a state senator and representative prior to resigning after he was charged in the Eastern District of Arkansas in a 12-count federal grand jury indictment with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. The indictment alleges that from 2010 through 2017, Hutchinson stole and misappropriated thousands of dollars in state campaign contributions for his own personal use and then filed false federal income tax returns from 2011 to 2014 to conceal his conduct. Hutchinson was also previously charged in a 32-count federal grand jury indictment in the Western District of Missouri for his role in a multi-million-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement, bribes, and illegal campaign contributions for elected public officials. Pursuant to his plea agreement, Hutchinson agreed to plead guilty to Count 1 of the Western District of Missouri superseding indictment, charging him with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery; Count 9 of the Eastern District of Arkansas indictment, charging him with filing a false tax return; and to an information filed in the Western District of Arkansas, charging him with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.“ DOJ, Tuesday, June 25, 2019

JEREMY HUTCHINSON, 45, OF LITTLE ROCK, PLEADS GUILTY, IN MO

“Hutchinson pleaded guilty today to his role in a multi-million-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement, bribes, and illegal campaign contributions for elected public officials. Hutchinson admitted that he was hired by then-Chief Operating Officer Bontiea Goss as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. (formerly known as Alternative Opportunities, Inc.), and in exchange for payments and legal work, Hutchinson performed official acts on behalf of the Springfield, Missouri-based healthcare charity, including holding up agency budgets and drafting and voting on legislation. Goss, a former executive at the charity, is charged in the same superseding indictment to which Hutchinson pleaded guilty.“ DOJ, Monday July 8, 2019

Hutchinson’s plea deals — two guilty pleas for bribery and filing a false tax return in Arkansas, and one guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud the government (Title 18 U.S.C § 371) in Missouri — means he’ll serve a lighter sentence. He’s still awaiting sentencing.