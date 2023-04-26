KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas State Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced on April 25 in Kansas City, Mo. to four years and two months in prison.

This is part of a plea deal he took back in 2019. He was charged for his role in a bribery scheme in Arkansas and Missouri.

Hutchinson was sentenced to three years and 10 months in Arkansas. Both the Missouri and Arkansas sentences will run consecutively, meaning he will spend eight years in prison.

Jeremy Hutchinson is the nephew of former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate, Asa Hutchinson.