BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Benton County deputy arrested and fired after sexual assault allegations surfaced has pleaded not guilty.

Matthew Douglas Cline, 38, turned himself in on Feb. 8 and was later charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Court documents say that on Jan. 26, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a complaint from an employee who claimed Cline touched her inappropriately.

The incident was reportedly captured on security cameras.

“His descriptions of the actions do not coincide with what the video footage shows,” court documents said. “It appears to be intentional and his response to her reaction does not appear to be as he described it. It looks as if Matthew is not remorseful.”

Cline entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment on Wednesday. His court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29 in Benton County.