BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Benton County deputy prosecuting attorney Sarah Phillips announces her candidacy for prosecuting attorney.

According to a press release, Phillips is a former sex crimes prosecutor and was a member of the Child Abduction Response Team.

“People from other states want our excellent quality of life. I believe we must be tough on crime today and plan for the problems we can expect to see in the next two decades,” Phillips said. “I promise to work with law enforcement, prosecutors, and mental health professionals to implement a clear plan to apply our limited resources wisely to preserve our way of life,”

The release says Phillips currently works as a senior manager of the global threat management team at Walmart.

Phillips is a member of the United Methodist Chruch and attended the University of Arkansas School of Law and the Fullbright Honors College, according to the release.

Former Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith announced his resignation on October 9 from the position he has held since 2015.

Phillips will be facing off against Benton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bryan Sexton for Smith’s position.