WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former Beyond Meat COO that bit a man’s nose in a road rage incident after a Razorback football game is now suing the man he attacked.

Douglas Ramsey, 54, smashed open the car window of Khristan Uran, striking him with his fist and biting his nose, breaking facial tissue and tearing his septum in the process, as well as threatening to kill him.

The former COO pleaded guilty to attacking Uran in a Fayetteville parking garage last fall and was found guilty of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Uran has since filed a lawsuit against Ramsey, seeking damages for “assault, battery, outrage and civil action by a crime victim,” court documents say.

Ramsey filed a request for dismissal of the suit, saying that while he did break Uran’s window, he did not violently strike Uran with his fist.

Ramsey also claimed that the bite on the nose was to get Uran to stop attacking him.

Now, ahead of his next court hearing, Ramsey is countersuing.

In the countersuit, Ramsey claims that Uran and the driver of Uran’s vehicle, Matthew Woolard, physically attacked him.

“The counter-defendants hit, struck, beat, punched and otherwise physically assaulted the counter-plaintiff causing him serious physical injuries to his hands, torso, head, and neck. The counter-plaintiff was severely bruised and bloodied and generally beaten up,” court documents said.

Ramsey also claims that, at one point, Uran threatened to kill him.

The countersuit requests punitive and compensatory damages. Additionally, it demands a jury trial.

All parties are due for a notice hearing on Sept. 21 in Fayetteville to discuss moving forward with the case, including Ramsey’s motion to dismiss that was filed earlier this year in the original suit.