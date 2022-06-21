CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Cave Springs mayor Mike Maloney announces his bid for mayor of Caves Springs on June 21.

According to a news release from Maloney, he was mayor of Cave Springs from 1994-98 and previously served on the city council.

The release says Maloney talked with Cave Springs residents about their concerns with the widening of Highway 112, the current city administration, and the communication and finances of the city.

The release says Maloney was also the executive director of the Eureka Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission and executive director of the Lowell Advertising and Promotion Commission.