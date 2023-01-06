CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former Centerton Animal Shelter director accused of unnecessarily euthanizing dogs will not face criminal charges.
In December, Centerton police began an investigation into the euthanasia of two dogs by the animal shelter.
The investigation revealed that there were other options available other than killing them.
Benton county prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith sent out a statement saying:
“Arkansas law criminalizes cruelty to animals, generally defined as mistreatment or torture. The euthanasia of the dogs, in this case, does not appear to have been done to inflict mistreatment or torture, but rather due to the shelter employee`s belief that the dogs displayed aggressive behavior. Regardless of whether this employee made the right decision, I do not believe that his decision constituted a criminal act.”Nathan Smith, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney