Former Centerton Fire Battalion Chief pleads guilty to sexual assault, other charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jordan Thompson_1546886031166.jpg.jpg

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Centerton Fire Battalion Chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Jordan Thompson, 36, of Centerton pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault, distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Thompson was Battalion Chief with the Centerton Fire Department when he was arrested at the department in November 2018. He was on administrative leave as the Benton County Sheriff’s office investigated the charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers