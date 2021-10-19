Former Centerton Fire Battalion Chief pleads guilty to sexual assault, other charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Centerton Fire Battalion Chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Jordan Thompson, 36, of Centerton pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault, distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Thompson was Battalion Chief with the Centerton Fire Department when he was arrested at the department in November 2018. He was on administrative leave as the Benton County Sheriff’s office investigated the charges.