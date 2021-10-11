Former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris promotes COVID-19 vaccine in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville native and former Dallas Cowboy stops by Northwest Arkansas to help convince people to get the COVID-19.

Cliff Harris visited one of Mercy’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Springdale today.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee says he hopes his visit will inspire people from the area to take their shot at getting vaccinated.

“I played for the Cowboys for 10 years, and just went into the Hall of Fame. When you have an opportunity to leverage that platform, people coming out and hearing and believing what you’re saying, I think it’s the right thing to do. I know it’s the right thing to do,” Harris said.

For those who still need to get vaccinated, Mercy offers the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over 12 at its vaccine clinics in Springdale and Fort Smith.