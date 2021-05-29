Former Danville teacher arrested for more than 30 counts of computer child porn

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police arrested a former Danville teacher Friday after an investigation involving child porn.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Ryan James Smith is being charged with 35 counts of computer child pornography.

Smith was arrested at his home in Conway. He is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center and is awaiting his first court appearance.

The Danville School District issued a statement on the district website regarding the arrest of Smith, noting that he was employed from July 2017 through July 2020 but saying no further public comment was coming while they were working with officials on the matter.

The Danville School District has been made aware of the arrest of a former employee. Ryan J. Smith was employed with the district from July 1, 2017 until July 22, 2020. At this time, the district cannot comment further regarding Mr. Smith and actions during his employment. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are cooperating with state and local authorities. As always, student safety and security remain our top priority. statement from Danville Public School District

The investigation is ongoing.