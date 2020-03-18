Former daycare worker babysits kids during COVID-19

With a worldwide pandemic on our hands, it seems the community is coming together more than ever.

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With school districts closed across the state due to the coronavirus, finding childcare can be difficult.

In this case, one former daycare worker in West Fork has taken up babysitting in addition to watching her own child.

Taylor Shepherd said she saw a post on social media asking for help, and she couldn’t say no.

KNWA/Fox 24 caught up with her as she came to pick up lunches for the three little ones at her side.

She said, “I know how hard it is to find childcare and the lady’s a neighbor and I saw a post on Facebook asking for childcare and I was like okay, yeah.”

We did talk to some daycares that are deciding to stay open to help lighten the load for parents.

