Former Farmington School District employee charged with 6 counts of sexual assault

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former teacher in the Farmington School District was arrested and booked into the Pike County Detention Center on Friday on six counts of sexual assault.

Charles J. Hornbeck, 37, is charged with five counts of felony sexual assault in the first degree and one count of felony sexual assault in the second degree.

According to court records, the alleged incidents occurred between 2009 and 2014 in Pike County, Arkansas.

Without mentioning Hornbeck by name, the Farmington School District said it was made aware of the possible charges against a “former employee” on August 11, 2020 in a press release on Thursday.

The employee, who the school says worked in the district for the last six years, submitted a resignation on August 14, 2020.

The release notes that the allegations against the employee relate to events that occurred between 2009 to 2014, “when he was employed in another school district.”

The District has no details related to the allegations that have been made other than what is stated in the documents filed in the criminal case. The Farmington School District has not received any information regarding similar allegations while the employee was employed in our district. Farmington School District’s top priority is student safety and we investigate all allegations of misconduct and act accordingly. Jon Laffoon, superintendent, Farmington School District

Hornbeck is being held on $75,000 bond.