FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has issued an order of prohibition against a former employee of an Arvest Bank branch after she made unauthorized transfers from an elderly customer’s account into her own.

The order, dated November 17, 2023, says that Chandlar Groce made unauthorized transfers for her own personal benefit totaling $6,617.24 from an elderly customer’s account into her own account while working at Arvest Bank in Fayetteville between March and April 2022.

Groce worked at the bank from August 2021 to May 2022 and the customer reported withdrawals on April 26, 2022, according to the order.

The Federal Reserve System said “Groce’s conduct caused the Bank to suffer a financial loss and posed financial, legal, and reputational risks to the Bank” and constituted elder abuse, against written policies and procedures.

“Groce’s unauthorized transactions were contrary to the Bank’s written policies and procedures and constituted violations of law or regulation, unsafe or unsound banking practices, and a breach of fiduciary duties,” the order said.

Groce is prohibited from working at any bank, foreign or domestic. If violated, Groce could face criminal penalties, according to the order.

As of November 22, Groce faces no charges in Arkansas.