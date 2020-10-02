Former firefighter to spend 10 years in federal prison; “online enticement of a minor”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Fayetteville firefighter will spend the next decade, followed by 15 years probation, in federal prison, according to a release from David Clay Fowlkes, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

On Friday, October 2, Scott Royal, 38, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced on one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Royal, whose online name was Jim Bass, answered a Craigslist ad thinking he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl. In reality, over the course of six days and 100 emails, he was making contact with an undercover law enforcement officer, according to the release.

On September 18, 2019, Royal talked about performing sexual activities with the alleged minor and arranged to meet her for sex. The following day he showed up for the rondeau vous, and instead was arrested at the planned meeting place.

Royal was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2019 and entered a guilty in February 2020.

Agencies involved in the investigation included: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Arkansas State Police. Also, several local law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation to target online sexual predators in Northwest Arkansas.

The investigation happened during the weekend of Bikes, Blues & BBQ in Fayetteville.