Former Fort Smith Chief of Police Paul Linton dies at 81

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Fort Smith Chief of Police Paul Linton has died, the police department confirmed Monday. He was 81.

Linton served the Fort Smith Police Department for just under two years as Chief and for 24 as an Officer in various capacities. He started at the FSPD in 1964 and retired in 1988.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; two daughters, Rhonda Barger and husband Mark of Van Buren and Teresa Albay and husband Albert of Alma; a son, Michael Linton of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Ussery of Illinois and Georgia Johnson of Texas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

FSPD acknowledged Linton’s impact on the community in an official statement released Monday.

“We thank him for serving this city and his example as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” department officials said.