Former Fort Smith church worker pleads guilty to sexual assault

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former member and youth volunteer at Christ of the World Church pleads guilty to sexual assault.

According to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, Isaiah James Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree sexual assault.

Shue says Thompson was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 10 years suspended sentence.

According to Shue, Thompson is not allowed any contact with the victims and must register as a sex offender when released.

In November 2020, Thompson was arrested on two charges of rape of a minor.

According to an affidavit for Thompson’s arrest, on January 30, 2020, another adult worker at Christ of the World Church was accused of inappropriate sexual activity with a minor at the church.

Investigators interviewed the accused man and found no evidence of the alleged misconduct.

However, the worker told police about a sexual relationship that had formed between himself and Thompson. According to the affidavit, he told police that Thompson began doing sexually-explicit activities with him from around the time he was 7 years old until 2018. He told investigators Thompson was around 17 years old when the inappropriate activities began.

The man mentioned another minor that Thompson had allegedly been involved with, and investigators were able to locate him incarcerated in Texarkana. He told investigators he was familiar with the Christ of the World Church and had attended it since the age of 3.

According to the documents, he also disclosed that he knew who Thompson was and that Thompson had engaged in sexual activity with him when he was around 12 years old. He relayed an instance to investigators when Thompson sexually assaulted him after allowing him to drive the church van while sitting on his lap.