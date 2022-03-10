FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Franklin County Sheriff has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of inmate civil rights violation.

Anthony Boen was found guilty on two counts of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force.

Boen will also serve two years of supervised release for each count as well as pay a $4,800 fine. He will be serving his time at FCI Forrest City Low.

Boen was found guilty on August 6. A federal jury found Boen guilty on two of the three counts he faced.

The first guilty count stems from November 21, 2018, when Boen slammed a detainee onto the floor and ripped his hair out during an interrogation.

On December 3, 2018, Boen struck a second detainee multiple times in the head with a closed fist while the detainee was sitting on the floor and shackled to a bench inside the Franklin County Jail.