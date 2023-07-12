BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Gentry teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Leah Queen

Leah Ruthann Queen, 44, of Westville, Oklahoma, was arrested in September for sexual assault for an inappropriate relationship dating back to 2010.

Queen was sentenced to six years of state-supervised probation as well as 58 days in the Benton County Jail.

Queen was a teacher at Gentry Intermediate School during the time of the incident.

An affidavit says that the victim claims that when they were 17-years-old when Queen befriended them after a basketball game and the two began socializing outside of school hours.

The victim says that the sexual contact began the summer of 2010.

The affidavit says that the events would occur in Queen’s office or office bathroom.

Queen’s ex-husband was interviewed during the investigation and reported seeing the victim sharing a bed with Queen on multiple occasions.

The victim’s parents and a former teacher corroborated the victim’s claims.

Queen initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty.