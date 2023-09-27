DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the United Autoworkers strike continues republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson showed support for the workers.

During a press conference in Detroit on September 27, Hutchinson said he agrees with UAW president Shawn Fain, saying it’s time to stop electing people who don’t understand what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck.

Hutchinson called himself the most pro-union Republican in the presidential race.

“My deepest roots are in the factories and industries here in this country. I have worked in factories that produce and build. I have struggled to make ends meet. I found my affordable housing in a mobile home,” Hutchinson said.

While Hutchinson did not qualify for the second Republican presidential primary debate, he says he is not dropping out of the race.