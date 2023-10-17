BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s son has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for DWI and drug charges.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 48, pleaded guilty to DWI and felony possession of cocaine. He’s sentenced to three years of probation with 10 days in jail. Hutchinson has two days of jail credit, so he will only serve eight.

Hutchinson was arrested on Jan. 13 after a deputy pulled him over for driving 71 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to an affidavit.

After his speed was clocked, the deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Been Road and SW 18th Street in Bentonville.

The deputy found a Glock 43 9mm handgun in the center console and a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. According to the deputy, Hutchinson was noticeably slurring his words and there was a strong odor of alcohol.

The deputy ran Hutchinson’s license and found he had been arrested on three separate occasions for DWI in the past seven years.

A field sobriety test was conducted and Hutchinson’s performance was listed in the affidavit as cause for arrest.