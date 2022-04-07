SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Har-Ber High School geometry teacher Kyle Smith was convicted on April 7 of assault and battery on a student.

According to court documents, Smith was found guilty of second-degree assault and third-degree battery stemming from claims that he threw something at a student.

He’ll serve no jail time and was fined $620. After Smith’s arrest last fall, he was never suspended from his teaching job.

According to emails, the district transferred him to George Junior High School to teach algebra.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the school district today to see if he will face any additional punishment but the district says it will not comment on personnel matters.

Smith is also a former Fayetteville city council member. KNWA/FOX24 also reached out to Smith and his attorney for comment but did not hear back.