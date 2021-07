HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former band director at Harrison High School is facing charges of 50 counts of first degree sexual assault.

According to KNWA/FOX24’s NBC affiliate KY3, Randell Mealer is accused of having sex several times with a student of his.

The incidents occurred between June of 2017 and May of 2018.

Mealer is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.