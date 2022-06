FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new construction project is coming to Fayetteville.

The old Hooters restaurant and area near it by the Northwest Arkansas Mall has been bought by a St. Louis-based commercial real estate company.

It will be developed into a 6,500-square-foot commercial retail area with apartments. The purchase is backed by a $4 million loan through Midland States Bank in Missouri.

Aspen Dental will be the lead tenant in the new building.