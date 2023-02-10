HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two former Huntsville school officials are fined for charges of failing to call the child abuse hotline for students.

Former superintendent Audra Kimball and former basketball coach Kaleb Houston were both accused of failure to notify by a mandated reporter after claims of sexual abuse related to hazing on the middle school boys basketball team.

Kimball and Houston both pleaded no contest. They will each have to pay $620 in fines.

In a separate lawsuit, the school district admitted liability related to the hazing and agreed to pay one of the victims $1.