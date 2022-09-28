HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former Huntsville superintendent and a basketball coach face criminal charges.

The charges stem from sexual abuse allegations on the district’s middle school basketball team from 2021.

Former superintendent Audra Kimball and former coach Kaleb Houston are each facing a charge of failure to notify by a mandated reporter in the first degree, according to Washington County prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett.

Actual charges against the two have not been filed, but they are both summoned to appear in court with that charge.