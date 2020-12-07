Former Justice of The Peace Candy Clark dead at 64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County confirmed Monday that former Justice of the Peace Candy Clark died Friday, December 4. She was 64.

Clark served on the Washington County Quorum Court from 2008 to 2014. While on the Court, JP Clark served on the Jail and Law Enforcement, Personnel, and County Services Committees. She also served as the Chair of the Finance and Budget Committee for four years.

County employees and elected officials offered their condolences to the family and friends of JP
Clark Monday.

