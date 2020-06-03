Former KNWA/FOX24 anchor, producer featured on new show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — WGN America will launch a live, prime-time national newscast this summer.

Nexstar, the company that owns this station and WGN America, is proud to announce the anchors and a premiere date of September 1.

Aaron Nolan is a former KNWA & FOX24 anchor/reporter and he will be a News Nation anchor!

The three-hour newscast is called “News Nation” and it will air every night from 7 to 10 p.m. central time.

News Nation will be a fact-based, unbiased newscast, telling stories from across the country that impact you and your family.

There will be a heavy emphasis on breaking news and forecasting and following severe weather.

While other cable news shows are broadcasting opinionated talk, News Nation will stick to the facts and inform you about what’s happening around the country.