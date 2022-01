LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell announced on January 21 that former mayor Eldon Long has died.

A post on the city’s Facebook page says Long was elected mayor in 2011 and served two terms ending in 2018.

“Anyone who knew Eldon, knew that Lowell was his beloved hometown,” the post says. “He loved this community, appreciated its history, and recognized that this small town has potential.”

The city’s remarks can be viewed in full here.