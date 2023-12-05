LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Lowell officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor while already awaiting trial for two prior sexual assault charges, according to court documents.

Roy Mitchell, 45

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Court documents say Roy Mitchell, 45, engaged in sexual contact with a person younger than 14 years old in early November. That was less than a month after he was arrested for a similar crime.

According to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett, the alleged victim described to law enforcement multiple inappropriate occurrences at Mitchell’s house.

Mitchell is now facing an additional charge of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B Felony. He was arrested and released on bond on December 1. He will appear before a judge for this charge on December 15 at 7:45 a.m.

Mitchell was first arrested on October 5 after Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division Hotline received a tip.

Mitchell was placed on administrative leave and terminated before his previous arrest. A Lowell Police Department release from October specified that Mitchell was not on duty at the time of that alleged incident.

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the original charges and has a trial date on April 24, 2024 for that arrest.