FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Lowell Police officer Skylar Houston has agreed to plead guilty to a federal drug charge stemming from his arrest in 2021.

The terms of the plea agreement stated that Houston agreed to plead guilty to Distribution of a Mixture or Substance containing Methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance. If the court accepts the plea agreement, the prosecution will move for the remaining charges against him to be dropped after sentencing.

The plea agreement detailed the events that led to Houston’s initial arrest, in which a confidential informant provided police with information about the opportunity to purchase methamphetamine from Houston.

At the time of a later arrest, Houston was accused of being in possession of 4,000 grams of meth (8.8 pounds), 1,500 Xanax pills, mushrooms, several pounds of marijuana, baggies, scales, three handguns and large amounts of cash with the purpose to deliver the controlled substances, according to court documents.

He was released on bond and later engaged in a seven-hour police standoff at the McDonald’s parking lot on Joyce Boulevard on Friday afternoon, July 23.

Police got Houston out of a vehicle by using tear gas, but he then held a gun to his head. Officers shot him with pepper balls, and Houston headed to an adjacent business. After being shot by police, Houston got up and ran toward officers, when they TASED him and took him into custody.

Houston was the 2015 Lowell Police Officer of the Year.

The plea agreement stated that Houston will face the following maximum terms:

a maximum term of imprisonment for 20 years

a maximum fine of $1,000,000

both imprisonment and fine

a term of supervised release for not less than three years, beginning after his release from prison

a possibility of going back to prison in the event of violating the conditions of supervised release

a special assessment of $100 for each count of conviction

The agreement does not promise a specific sentence. The motion, signed by Houston and attorneys for both sides, was submitted to the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville.