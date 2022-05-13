HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Madison County sheriff’s deputy is facing a misdemeanor charge after a Huntsville High School student says the deputy tased him unnecessarily.

Lynn Whittle is facing a charge of third-degree battery after the sheriff’s office says he tased the student back in February.

Whittle was a school resource officer at the high school at the time. Police say Whittle was called for a student being uncooperative, and he tased the student during a physical altercation.

The student, Justin Freeman, said he was exercising his 5th amendment right. Freeman says Whittle started the physical altercation by putting his hands around his neck and shoving him against the window.

Capt. Russell Alberts with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Whittle resigned from his position with the sheriff’s office.

Whittle pleaded not guilty to the charge and his next court date is July 14.